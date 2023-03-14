After several weeks, the Mexican attacker Diego Lainez, he finally received his first title with the UANL Tigers, unfortunately for him, he still hasn’t recorded any goals or assists, so he’s going through a difficult time in the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
Faced with this situation, the azulcrema youth squad player used his social networks to send a message to all the fans of the university team after the defeat suffered against Club América on matchday 11.
Through his Instagram stories, the skilled winger shared an image with a brief message in which he implies that he will continue working to achieve his best version as a footballer.
“Here nobody lowers their arms“, wrote Lainezwho also posted a photograph of himself fighting for the ball in the match against the Eagles with the ‘little head‘.
The former player of SC Braga He had his first title with Tigres UANL facing the team that made his professional debut. However, despite the fact that the player was participatory, his performance was marked by a discussion he had with André-Pierre Gignac after a bad cross in an offensive play.
It was in the second part that, Lainez sent a cross to the cream-blue area and Gignac He angrily complained to the Mexican for not providing a better service. For his part, Diego he exploded at the Frenchman asking him to calm down in an annoyed tone.
Diego Laínez He was substituted at minute 69 and the Mexican still hasn’t recorded goals or assists with the Tigres jersey. So far, the exazulcrema has seven games in the Clausura 2023.
The auriazul team will face this Wednesday Orlando City in the round of 16 second leg of the Concacaf Champions League and the royal team needs to beat the MLS team or tie by more than zero goals to qualify for the next round directly.
