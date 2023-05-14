the mexican player Diego Laínez Little by little he begins to resume his level of play that one day exploded in his early days with America.
Now defending the cause of the Tigers, the soccer player was severely criticized upon his return to Aztec football after his short-lived stay in the Old Continent with teams like Real Betis and braga.
However, in the two most recent games for the feline team, Lainez has played a prominent role on the field, contributing an assist in each of the games. In this regard, the ‘Factor’ sent a message on their social networks.
It was through his Instagram account that the Mexican national team was happy with the result obtained in the first leg of the quarterfinals, where they beat Toluca overwhelmingly 4-1.
“Happy to have lived an incredible night with our people. 90 minutes to go, to work harder than ever.”public.
With this message it is clear that the “Factor” is motivated and with less pressure after the constant attacks on his person by his detractors, this for not having reached Mexican soccer in rhythm.
For now, it will be this Sunday when the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament will be played on the Nemesio Díez field. You can enjoy the match at 12:00 o’clock through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal. Without a doubt, those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi have a foot and a half in the semifinal.
