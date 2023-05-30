tigers won his eighth title MX League this weekend. The UANL cadre was able to turn around Chivas de Guadalajara in the grand finale of the Clausura 2023 and do the Olympic lap at the Akron Stadium. The match left many memorable moments, but one of the most interesting occurred during the celebration.
At the end of the duel, oswaldo sanchezformer Chivas player and member of TUDN, interviewed Diego Laínez, player of the cats. During the interview, ‘San Oswaldo’ starred in an anticlimactic moment after asking the American youth squad an uncomfortable question.
Instead of talking about the achievement of the eighth Liga MX title, the former goalkeeper of the Sacred Flock questioned the ‘Factor’ Lainez about his time in European football. The 22-year-old striker responded as follows:
“Whether I failed or not (during his time in European football)… I’m a champion now. If I’m a failure, here it is: two League titles”
– Diego Lainez in an interview with TUDN
Through social networks, both users and communicators have criticized Oswaldo Sánchez’s gesture, which some considered as “unprofessional” or with “the shirt on.”
The former Real Betis and Sporting Clube de Braga player added:
“They gave me the opportunity to return to Mexico… they left for me with all Mauricio Culebro and the entire board… you jump headlong for them, there’s nothing more to say”
– Diego Laínez
