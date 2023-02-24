The most recent signing of the tigers, Diego Laínezis experiencing a difficult moment in his football career.
After his ephemeral passage through the Old Continent where he could not shine with Real Betis and Braga, the feline group threw the house out of the window to repatriate him and be the ‘bomb’ signing of the winter leg market.
Although on his return the criticism for the player has not been long in coming, because it did not go as expected in Europe. About, Diego Laínez He spoke and mentioned that for him, having served abroad was the best experience.
“Playing in Europe was great for me. You have to have courage to do what I did, not everyone leaves and even less without thinking about it at 18 years old, where the best competition in the world is.”he mentioned in an interview for Cancha.
Likewise, the 22-year-old soccer player stated that he returns more mature after having gone out to try his luck in international soccer.
“That is the reality and I return more mature, the same mentality, but with many extra things that I have improved”sentenced the feline player.
Diego Laínez He left the Águilas del América in 2018 to start his adventure in La Liga with the Betic team, which paid out the amount of 14 million euros for his signing. With Betis he played a total of 72 games, scoring 4 goals and contributing 6 assists. In 2022 he went on loan to Braga from Portugal, playing 13 games and scoring 2 goals.
