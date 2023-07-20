The Mexican team got his ninth gold Cup after defeating Panama last weekend in the grand final of the top Concacaf tournament. What caught the attention of some fans and communicators was the fact that Diego Lainez has added another title to his record.
The Tigres player was summoned by Jaime Lozano at the last minute after Sebastián Córdova’s injury and played a few minutes as a revulsion in the tournament. Lainez’s role in the 2023 Gold Cup was secondary: he only played 33 minutes in the tournament and did not collaborate with goals or assists.
During the broadcast of the final, commentator Christian Martinoli ironized Lainez’s situation and said: “‘Factor’ never plays, but he is champion everywhere“.
At 23 years old, Diego Lainez has won two Liga MX titles (with América and Tigres), a Champion of Champions, a Copa del Rey (with Betis), the bronze medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the 2023 Gold Cup.
Through his social networks, Diego Lainez answered the comments of Christian Martinoli and fans. The ‘Factor’ made a list of the titles he has won and the role he played in each of those finals, and finished off with a phrase addressed to his detractors:
“You have to masterfully interpret the role that touches you, whether it’s being an extra or the hero”
– Diego Laínez
This is not the first time that Lainez has come out to defend himself against criticism. After the 2023 Clausura final, between Tigres and Chivas, the Mexican attacker “bragged” his titles to Oswaldo Sánchez after he asked him about his failure in European soccer.
“Whether I failed or not, I’m a champion now that’s what’s important. And if I’m a failure… here I am at 22 years old, two league titles”
– Diego Lainez at the end of May 2023
