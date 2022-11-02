The present of Diego Lainez within America is not at all positive, the player who belongs to Betis arrived on loan to the Sporting Braga team from Portugal in search of minutes prior to the World Cup, however, that goal has not been achieved. accomplished and the right winger can boast that of the last possible thousand minutes, he has only played 74.
Sporting Braga v Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Group D – UEFA Europa League / Octavio Passos/GettyImages
For this reason, much has been speculated that Lainez’s level of play is not ideal for Europe, and more than one believes that his solution is to return to Mexico and resume his best version. Thus, Miguel Herrera’s Tigres were willing to sit down at Betis’ table and negotiate the signing of Diego, however, the player immediately ruled out that possibility.
Sources in Mexico report that Lainez has communicated both to his representative and to Betis that he has no interest in returning to the Mx League, his intention to compete in the old continent for a place, in this way, no matter how juicy it may be. Tigres’ salary offer, Diego doesn’t want to know anything about the team in the north of the country, or about any other team in the country.
