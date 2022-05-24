The next market will be crucial for the future of Diego Laínez, the Mexican who spent the night this season with Betis has the door open to leave the whole of the city of Seville, because neither the club nor the player feel more comfortable inside of the relationship and the best thing for both parties is to continue on different paths.
In addition, less than 6 months before the ball rolls in the World Cup, it will be essential for the Mexican to add minutes if he does not want to be left out of the chosen finals of ‘Tata’ Martino. Thus, it has been speculated that America would seek to give him a hand and take him on loan for at least six months so that his presence in Qatar is not at risk, however, Diego’s older brother, Mauro, flatly denies this possibility.
“Diego is not going to return to America, well, I don’t know if I will return to the next tournament. But Diego is not going to return, he will continue in Europe, I don’t know where, but he will continue there.”
– Mauro Lainez
The intention of the Mexican soccer player is to continue fighting for his future in Europe, for which, according to the words of his own brother, the return to the Coapa nest is ruled out.
#Diego #Laínez #return #America
Leave a Reply