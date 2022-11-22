From the moment of his debut, Diego Laínez was considered within Mexico as the new great jewel of national soccer. The player trained in America showed from the lower divisions, both at the club and national team level, flashes of star, a fact that led him to be one of the youngest players to debut in Liga MX and later, in one of the most sold valuable in the history of the group of eagles after being transferred to Spain where the youth was expected to have a star growth.
Diego was signed by Betis, the Spanish club saw the Mexican as a jewel that would bring sporting and financial joy to the club, however, the evolution of the former América never turned out as the Spanish team expected, for this reason after three years of nothing inside from the city of Seville, Laínez went on loan this summer to Sporting Braga from Portugal, where he has added a poor number of minutes, which left him out of the World Cup with the Mexican National Team at the last minute and very upset with said decision . Although he had not spoken until now, today Diego breaks the silence and sends a forceful message.
“Thank you all for the love that you always show me, I am sure that this will be one more motivation for my career and to continue on the path after my dreams. There is nothing more beautiful than representing this beautiful country and whenever I have the opportunity I will continue doing it with the same illusion of the first day.”
– Diego Lainez
