Gerardo Martino announced the final list of the Mexican National Team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Argentine strategist surprisingly left Santiago Giménez and Diego Lainez out of the call. “Chaquito” had Rogelio Funes Mori, Raúl Jiménez and Henry Martín ahead of him, so his call seemed unlikely.
However, Lainez’s absence drew attention, because the Mexican winger had been praised by ‘Tata’ days before and, despite not having as many minutes in his club, in El Tri he has shown interesting details entering as a shock . The current Braga player disputed the last ticket with Orbelín Pineda.
Martino ended up opting for the AEK Athens player, who has been more regular and has played more minutes with his new squad than Lainez. The Argentine coach also opted for Roberto Alvarado, a Chivas de Guadalajara player, an element that did not seem to be on the final list.
Diego Lainez, 22, came to the Águilas first team in 2017 and from his first minutes he showed great conditions. The winger did not take long to make the leap to European football and in January 2019 he signed with Real Betis.
However, with the Heliopolis team he did not have minutes, so his progress was stopped. This semester he arrived, on loan, at Braga in search of more time on the pitch. However, the story has been the same.
#Diego #Lainez #goodbye #World #Cup #summoned #Tata #Martino
Leave a Reply