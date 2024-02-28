This Wednesday, Tigers is playing its Matchday 9 match against Braves of Juarez, which remains tied at zero. The cats are looking to win the victory to be able to return to the direct positions of League of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
However, the U of Nuevo León already has its first ruled out for the duel against the Red Devils in Hell and it is Diego Lainez, who saw his fifth yellow card of the tournament against the border team. It was just in the added time of the first half when Factor committed a dangerous play on the Brazilian Edson Fernando da Silva. Due to this, the former Real Betis was taken off for the second half, leaving his place for Marcelo Flores.
So far, the one trained in Coapa has seen action in all the championship matches, it should even be noted that he has done so as a starter. However, so far he has not been able to convert any goals but he has been able to convert one assist.
