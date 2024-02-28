#Tigers 🐯 | Tigres will experience their commitment against Toluca with the loss of Diego Lainez, as the player earned a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.#ABCSports | 📻 92.1 FM and 660 AMhttps://t.co/WBhJPVJGqz

— ABC Deportes Mty (@abcdeportesmty) February 29, 2024