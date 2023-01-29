Today winger Diego Lainez arrived in the City of Monterrey to close his signing with Tigres. In this way, the American youth squad became the third and last signing of Diego Cocca, joining Fernando Gorriarán and Nicolás Ibañez as reinforcements to face the 2023 Liga MX Clausura with the cats and seek the Concacaf Champions League.
Although the official announcement is still missing, everything is finalized for the 22-year-old Mexican to join the cats. Although Lainez was not allowed many questions when he arrived at the city’s airport, the young man managed to reveal why he chose Tigres over Club América and other teams.
“Very happy, very happy, excited about the project that exists. Very committed to the team and hopefully I can be working soon, which is what I want the most. The Tigres project is always interesting, Mauricio (Culebro) has always shown interest ), I’ve known them for a long time, they’ve always been there with interest since I practically went to Europe and I’m very happy”
– Diego Laínez. on his arrival
Given this, Diego opened up and highlighted the project presented to him by the Tigres board headed by Mauricio Culebro, Director of the UANL group. The footballer stressed that he has known the manager for a long time and recalled the step that both had in America.
In addition, the player mentioned that returning to Mexico does not see it as a setback in his career, but that he will take it in the best way, seeing the project presented by Tigres as the best option for his future.
“I think it is an opportunity, it is a very nice challenge, important for me, I am going to face it in the best way as I have always done”
– Diego Laínez.
Diego Lainez will immediately join training to put himself under the order of strategist Diego Cocca and be able to be taken into account in the call to face matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 in progress.
#Diego #Lainez #reveals #chose #Tigres #América
Leave a Reply