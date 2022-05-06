This has been Diego Laínez’s worst season in Europe. The Mexican player practically does not exist for Pellegrini, who has the national winger very far away and when the former América player adds minutes, his relevance on the pitch is very poor, possibly a victim of the prolonged inactivity that he lives in the Verdiblanco team or simply that the conditions do not give him to play in the best version of Betis in years.
Now, with the summer market getting closer, Diego will have to make a decision regarding his future, as another prolonged inactivity could be fatal for his World Cup aspirations. For this reason, America would have sought his transfer for at least 6 months, however, the attacker has no intention of returning to Mexico.
Víctor Díaz de Récord would have had communication with people close to Laínez and when questioned about his possible return to América, the source consulted replied to the journalist that the intention is for Diego to stay in European football, either inside or outside Betis but in the old continent. In this way, at the moment any possibility of the attacker returning to his home club this summer is ruled out.
