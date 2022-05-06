EYE, AMES

RECORD was able to learn that for now there are no plans for Diego Lainez to return to America. The azulcrema directive did travel to Europe, but it went to Germany for an issue with the Women’s.

“The idea is to stay in Europe,” said a source consulted by RECORD.

