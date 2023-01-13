TO TIGERS? 🐯🔥😱

Antonio Sancho, the club’s Sports Director, stated that they are interested in a player like Diego Lainez.

The Tigers have an offer for ‘Factor’ since July and they have it contemplated in the future. The door is open for when you want to return to 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/KV45zWG5sZ

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 12, 2023