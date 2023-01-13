Diego Laínez’s time in European football seems to be about to expire. The Mexican, after 4 years in the old continent, has not had an outstanding evolution. In that period of time, he has only added activity in 81 games, a very poor game number, especially taking into account that most of them started from the bench and as if that were not enough, he has only been able to contribute 8 goals and the same number of assists.
Braga de Portugal is very clear that they want to end the loan of Lainez because the player is not the promise they thought they had signed. That being the case, the Mexican will return to Betis, however, the team from the city of Seville does not have the slightest interest in adding Diego to its squad for the rest of the season, for which reason the club will seek to loan him out and if it is possible to sell you completely.
One of the clubs that are evaluating the signing of Laínez are the UANL Tigres, the Mexican team has been interested in the winger since the summer, where they already made a formal offer to him, which they now support and put back on the table intact. . The royal team will not touch a single peso of what was promised in August, a figure that is not known exactly, but that is known will make Diego one of the best paid in the club and therefore in the country and they are only waiting for a yes or no to contact Betis.
