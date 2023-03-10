After a very difficult time in Europe, not to say unsuccessful, Diego Laínez returned to Mexico with the Tigers team. All this, after the national winger was erased by Sporting de Braga, a club where he played on loan and that he did not enter into Betis plans, since Pellegrini himself asked the club not to sign the return of the man trained in the eagles of America .
The reality is that Laínez is having a hard time being able to compete within the Tigers’ box. Since he arrived he has not had a single start, neither in Liga MX nor in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament. It is a fact that the Mexican knew that it was going to be difficult to fight in the largest squad in Mexico, although at the end of the journey he opted for the UANL team over América. However, the best Laínez affirms that the story is not as it is told and that is why he sent a message to the director of Santiago Baños, whom he evidenced as a liar.
“I think I don’t like to comment on this, but personally, there were things that they shouldn’t have said, that weren’t true, but I’m still working on Tigres. They always put me as the bad guy in the movie, but I’m committed to Tigres.”
– Diego Lainez
Remember that at the time, Santiago Baños stated that Laínez was asking for two million dollars a year to return to the club, but it seems that the player does not entirely agree with that version.
