Diego Laínez’s situation with Betis is very complex for the Mexican soccer player, it is clear that at this time, the Mexican is not a priority for Pellegrini, who has several options over the former America player who practically does not play and when he does , does not add more than 15 minutes.
Throughout the winter market there has been speculation about the possibility of Diego leaving on loan, this in order to add minutes and not lose the rhythm of the game, however, the rumor has not gone any further, at least until now, because Betis has taken the initiative and has directly offered Laínez to another team in La Liga.
The whole of the city of Seville understands perfectly that if Diego remains in the team, the next 6 months will be inactive, for which they have offered him to Rayo Vallecano. The Madrid club look favorably on adding Laínez, since he is fighting to get a place in the next Europa League and they see the Mexican as a useful reinforcement for it. In the end, the decision is in the hands of the player, who must be clear that Betis, at the moment, does not have him.
#Diego #Laínez #continue #career #Rayo #Vallecano
