In the press conference prior to the confrontation of the round of 32 of the League Cup 2023 in view of Vancouver Whitecapsthe youth attacker for Tigres UANL, Diego Laínez He responded to the criticism he has received for his game performance and responded that the best version of his football level is coming, in addition, he spoke about the advantages that Major League Soccer teams receive in the tournament.
The azulcrema youth squad arrived on loan to Nuevo León from Real Betis at the beginning of 2023 and in the Clausura 2023 the feline team managed to be champion and although it had little participation, that was enough for the board to define itself and sign the player definitively.
Diego Laínez He is already participating more and being more decisive in the field of Robert Dante Siboldi, the player has more chemistry with his teammates and is more involved in each game. Despite this, the fans ask him to make the leap in quality so that he can fully exploit his level of play.
“When I returned to Tigres I had this illusion of being important to play. I think that now I am in a good personal moment, I am helping the team in what I have to do, I am happy, my best version is yet to come, I think it has not been seen yet And I think I’m on the right track.”
– Diego Laínez.
On the other hand, he also spoke about the advantages that the MLS clubs have in the tournament, due to the locality and, in addition, the controversial arbitrations that have been seen against the Mexican clubs.
“I had not heard the statements of Carlos (Vela) but he is right. We are far from our fans, they have an advantage and it would be good for him to evolve in this part, but it is what there is, what we have to do,” he said.
The feline team advanced to the next round, after having eliminated the Canadian team this Saturday, August 7, on penalties after having tied 1-1 in regulation time.
