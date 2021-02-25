Diego Junior He was recognized by his father after a long list of attempts and years of struggle. Son of the Ten and the Italian Cristiana Sinagra, was subjected to DNA tests and finally had the possibility to form a bond with Maradona since August 2016, date on which Fluff he accepted it as part of his offspring.

From that moment, Papa Diego wanted to repair the relationship. “My old man always asked me for forgiveness for what happened in our life. I told him that there was nothing to ask for forgiveness. I was not interested in the past, I wanted the future“explained Maradona Jr.

In dialogue with the program “How are you doing?” On Radio Colonia, the young man born in Naples told how he is going through his days in Italy after the death of his father: “I still have a hard time talking about my old man, I miss him a lot. I miss the day to day, the advice. I lost a fundamental person in my life and I am trying to arm myself again. I like to think that he is resting in peace with my grandparents. “

Diego Maradona with his son, months after having recognized him. Photo: Archvio Clarín

“After my old man had surgery, Jana (one of his sisters) made a video call to me and there I could chat. I saw him well, he made jokes to me … I couldn’t see him because coronavirus caught me. What I keep in my heart are the extraordinary moments that I was able to share with him, God gave us a very big prize, “Diego Junior continued.

Diego Junior is also a footballer and plays in the Italian Promozione league.

Living in Italy, the 34-year-old also a footballer – he plays for Villa Literno in his country – told closely how the Neapolitans experience the loss of Ten, three months after his death: “In Napoli it’s like a part of everyone’s heart went out. With my old man, Napoli was going to beat Milan, Inter, Juventus, I could beat the most powerful teams. My old man made those people happy. Many see me and cry …“he commented.

Finally, Maradona’s son made a reflection: “I promised my old man that his grandchildren will know that their grandfather was the best in history. Although he is not physically present, I will always have a bright future with him. He is and will be eternal“.

What he did not answer, nor did he want to enter into controversies about the succession and inheritance of his father, is why haven’t you traveled to Argentina yet to “take a flower to the grave”, as the greatest soccer player in the ball world had just said. Could it be that you do not want to confront your sisters / or (Dalma, Gianinna, Jana and Diego Fernando) to define how and who will be responsible for the distribution of the assets that Diego left for his children?

JCH.

Look also

