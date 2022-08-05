Mayor of Lorca
“I have memories on Facebook with my young children and I think about what my life has been,” reflects the mayor of Lorca
Being mayor of Lorca, the third most populous municipality in the Region of Murcia, has allowed the socialist Diego José Mateos to have a more accurate view of society. He is observant. Plain, and seemingly friendly. For 25 years he has been taking a few days to spend the summer, anonymously, at the house of his in-laws in Torre de la Horadada. Approve
#Diego #José #Mateos #Living #sigh
Leave a Reply