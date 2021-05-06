Little Diego López, only eleven months old, has a rare disease called osteopetrosis since he was born. It is a birth pathology in which the main characteristic is that the bones are too dense. There are several types of osteopetrosis, each with unique characteristics, such as Albers-Schönberg disease and malignant infantile osteopetrosis.

It has caused Diego blindness and, in addition, he is becoming deaf, according to his father, Mario López Piqueras. “It is difficult for blood cells, which are formed within the bones, to pass into the veins and hence also have anemia and low platelets,” says the parent. Now this Molinense family, who resides in the municipality of Ceutí, is calling for people to come today to the Antonio García health center, where the hemodonation team will be present, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sources from the Ministry of Health tell LA VERDAD that there is a blood donation campaign on May 6 and 13 at the health center and on May 20 and 27 at the Jesús Marín outpatient clinic. «This is the regular schedule of the Hemodonation Center within the blood donation campaign. Whoever wants to can become a marrow donor to enter the Bone Marrow Donor Registry (Redmo) ”, indicate the same sources. They also clarify that the appeal comes from the family, which has already done something similar in previous campaigns carried out in other municipalities in the Region. The Ministry indicates that “everyone will be served.”

Blood samples



The objective is to collect blood samples from all the people who want to help and who are between 18 and 40 years old. The ultimate goal is to find someone compatible to perform a bone marrow transplant on Diego. “The transplant is intended to cure the disease, although the damage that has already occurred will remain there forever,” laments the father. In other words, “the transplant would prevent osteopetrosis from progressing, preventing the central nervous system from being compressed and facilitating the blood to circulate well through the veins.” After several donations from dozens of people who have practiced in previous calls, there has still been no luck. Diego is still waiting for the miracle of finding someone who can save his baby. “It is a somewhat long process and you have to be patient,” the father tells this newspaper.

For this reason, family and friends have insisted through social networks so that everyone who can attend the Molinense health center today and become bone marrow donors. However, they can register in other parts of the Region and the country to take the test, as well as in the countries associated with Redmo, remember the relatives.