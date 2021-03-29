Fluff stares at the microphone and is about to reveal her biggest dream with her signature kinky hair. Suddenly a dark-haired Diego appears, another with a “furious” blond or with the yellow stripe on his head.

He can be fat, skinny, with a beard, with Boca’s shirt, with Napoli’s, with the World Cup, smoking a cigar, teaching with his cap at Oxford, sitting in an armchair as a Gymnastics coach and many more Diegos …

How could a person have gone through thousands of transformations without losing essence in just 60 years of life? Four months after his departure, which occurred on November 25, Diego Armando Maradona It is seen as an emblem of the Argentines.

In a tribute, the artist Maximiliano Bagnasco painted 18 paintings depicting the life of Diego Armando Maradona in different stages. There are 18 images that will be exhibited in the “Patio de los lecheros”, and later, auctioned.

Two moments. Fluff, all dreams, and Diego de Boca, painted by Maxi Bagnasco. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Bagnasco He is not a football fan but he has always portrayed Maradona. “I draw and paint Diego since childhood. They had asked me which trait seemed difficult to me, but for me there are none difficult; I know his features by heart, I painted and drew it so many times… ”, he comments.

The original exhibition of the faces of Maradona converted into an auction is unprecedented. “There is no one like Diego. What happened to the images that are made all over the world would have happened with no other person. The same thing happens with the murals that are in the streets and they transformed them into sanctuaries, that people approached each image of Diego and brought him things, that they took photos or had portraits of Diego in his house ”, the painter says.

Bagnasco is 39 years old, he has been drawing and painting since he was 17. He defines himself as a “versatile artist” for having worked on things as diverse as illustrations for books, cartoons, caricatures at parties and other events. “I was in several programs drawing the guests live. Then I started painting pictures and now I teach. I also started doing murals of all kinds. I am restless, they say that I am a muralist but in reality I am an artist ”, he clarifies.

With the work. Bagnasco, his collaborator, Drei, and several of Maradona’s portraits. Photo Germán García Adrasti

From his workshop, the main reference in portraying the most representative iconic, sporting and cultural figure in the history of Argentines exclusively shows the 18 images he has painted. Are the “thousand faces” of Ten represented in 18 frames. They seem so real that they shudder. As if Diego were there, forever in the heart of the Argentines.

Each image measures 1.20 by 1.20 meters each and were made of phenolic wood. To paint, the artist used spray and hydro-enamel, which are resistant materials for walls and murals outside, so that the public can enjoy the dimension of each work.

Then the pictures of Maradona They will be varnished, framed and will be distributed in the 2,500 square meters that the Patio de Los Lecheros has, the gastronomic center located, from April 10, on Donato Álvarez and Bacacay avenues, in the Caballito neighborhood.

That look. Diego Armando Maradona, by Maxi Bagnasco. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

Also, in that corner there will be a gigantic four meter high mural with an iconic image of Diego. But the organizers prefer to keep the secret until the official opening.

“We are inaugurating a gallery of popular art and to the street. We do not have a commercial purpose but to give the place a cultural content. For this reason, we want to share it with the public without having to pay anything, ”says Ramiro Fernández Paso, manager of the Patio de Los Lecheros and organizer of the event.

Fernández Paso had the idea of ​​setting up the expo and auction on the same day that Maradona died, on November 25. That night, he called him to Bagnasco. “In 2019 I had painted a little Maradona making a side with the ball in the Patio de Los Lecheros. Today they can come and see it right there ”, recalls the artist.

As the years go by. Maradona, painted by Maxi Bagnasco. Photo Germán García Adrasti

First, Bagnasco worked with a designer to choose the images. Then, he contributed his own: “we wanted to make iconic images and others of Maradona that had not been made. Who is going to make a portrait of Diego dyed blond and with his extra kilos in Cuba? They are images that people would not choose for a mural but it is Diego. The same happens when you see him posing with a fur coat and a glass of champagne. When the court was not there, that was also Diego “explains the artist.

Diego’s story

The 18 realistic paintings will have a chronological tour. It is the story of Diego. It begins with the remembered image of the report to the young Pelusa in black and white with his dream of playing a World Cup.

Then they come: Diego with the Argentine shirt at the Junior World Cup in 1979, Maradona with that of Mouth and a bouquet of flowers on a tour of Japan, the iconic image given for Christmas with a glass of champagne, dressed in a white coat, another with the substitute shirt of the Argentine National Team and one with that of Napoli where “God” was, is and will be.

The duez, the ten. Maradona, by Maxi Bagnasco. Photo Germán García Adrasti.

They follow a portrait lifting the World Cup in Mexico 1986, insulting next to Goycochea when the fans had whistled the hymn in the final in Italy ’90, that of the match against Nigeria before the doping in the United States 1994 and Diego with the Newell’s shirt, another celebrating his return to Boca with the yellow stripe on his head.

On and off the court: Diego Armando Maradona Doctor Honoris Causa at the University of Oxford (England), Maradona fat and blond in Cuba, another smoking a cigar in the middle of the sea with the Che Guevara tattoo on his arm and the Argentine flag in the background.

Also Diego with a beard from when he was a coach of the Argentine National Team, another with the DT diver from the AFA, an impressive face of the “Ten” in the foreground and in black and white, another more recent image of Maradona, and Diego sitting in his chair as a gymnastics coach, one of the last endearing images. All will wear a phrase that marks the stamp of the Argentine star.

Everybody wants a portrait

Bagnasco had been portraying the many faces of Maradona in various formats together with the Colombian Drei, his collaborator, and he shared the process from his Instagram (@maxibganasco), with more than 90,000 followers. “The day after you left I made you this painting,” Maxi posted on November 26. His work by Diego post mortem caused the immediate outbreak of his followers and went viral.

The shock wave came with the invitation to make the paintings for the Patio de Los Lecheros and the immediate call of Cristian Malaspina, president of Argentinos Juniors, to immortalize Maradona at the clubhouse and turn it into the official sanctuary on Boyacá Street, in an exclusive space located under the stands of the stadium that bears his name, in La Paternal.

World. Maradona in Italy and in Mexico. Photo Photo German Garcia Adrasti

The image traveled the world: there were requests and interviews everywhere: the RAI, China, Venezuela, among others. Since then, Bagnasco became the official muralist.

“Diego is the person who represented us in the world. Anywhere you say Maradona and it is Argentina. With my family we lived the World Cup in Italy ’90, the game against Brazil, penalties … we saw everything Diego did together at home, “he says.

He has already done about thirty jobs since Maradona’s death. They stand out: the official sanctuary in Argentinos Juniors, another work in watercolors, an imposing mural of Diego with the Argentina National Team shirt in a pool and the 18 pictures of Maradona for the exhibition and benefit auction in the Patio de Los Lecheros.

Rosary beads. Diego Maradona at Newell’s. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

“Every day I have proposals to make Maradona. Many people write to me, players and also celebrities. Some ask me to pay tribute to Diego already at home. In Pueblo Esther, near Rosario, another in Lomas de Zamora … I already have a proposal to make a mural of Diego in an office. They also ask me to paint pictures or murals of Diego from municipalities, soccer clubs, soccer fields. It is a product that I do not make accessible to everyone ”.

What is the value of Diego’s 18 paintings? There is still no stipulated price. Nevertheless, could start between 70,000 and 150,000 pesos according to the quality, the material used and the representation of the realistic image of Maradona and its impact on the public.

For the artist, Maradona it is much more than a feeling. “Diego gave people hope. A boy who was in a neighborhood like Fiorito, who came out well from below and who became so great in the world ”, he highlights.

“I dreamed that I knew him”

Despite having drawn it so many times, Bagnasco could never meet Maradona. “He was the person I wanted to meet. I rang several times that I knew him. The people of the Maradonian Church and those who follow me on the networks wonder how Diego could not see your works. We thought he was there, no one thought he was going to leave. The day he left I couldn’t believe it ”.

Blond and everlasting. Diego Maradona, unforgettable. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

Once, he approached Segurola and Habana with a drawing that he made of him with his daughters. Dalma came out and I was able to give it to her. After that I came across it several times ”, she says, adding:“ when we built the shrine, Jana and Diego’s sisters came. Jana came over and thanked me for the image of the sanctuary ”.

For this reason, the expo and benefit auction are also tokens of appreciation, a tribute to the greatest icon of Argentines. “What we are going to do is unique in the world. They are images of Diego on the street, it’s a Maradona ride. It is not that we do it but that we put everything to make them good paintings and that people can enjoy them ”.

