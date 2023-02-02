Among the main objectives of the expansion league in its creation it was the training and projection of young players, something that has been fulfilled little by little. In the two and a half years that this competition format has been in place, more than 70 footballers have gone on to MX League and a few others came to Europe.

The most recent case was that of Diego González, who at the age of 20 and after a year with the Bulls of Celaya made the leap to A series. The Paraguayan played the Clausura and Apertura 2022 tournaments, and before the start of the Closing 2023 He traveled with Paraguay to participate in the South American Sub 20 Tournament.

Therefore, the lazio from Italy decided to bet on the attacker and this week made his transfer official, for now on loan but with a clause for the purchase of the player, although so far the amounts of the operation of the Celayense club have not been released.

The Paraguayan attacker became the fifth player to emigrate from the Expansion League directly to Europe. Photo: Special

In the Expansion League, diego gonzalez He played a total of 33 games and scored five goals, and was a key player for the Bulls in the Opening 2022, contest in which they settled in the Grand Final of this division. He now became the fifth player to jump directly to the Old Continent.

Francisco Rivera and Juan Calero, who stood out in Mineros, signed with the K.F. Llapi of Kosovo and the gil vincent of Portugal, respectively. The first remains with his club, while the second later went to Nacional and from there he returned to America, with Sporting FC of Costa Rica.

While Jesus Ramirezfirst scorer of the Atletico Morelia He went on loan to Marítimo de Portugal in July last year and seeks to continue in European soccer. Finally there is the case of Santiago Romanwho left Venados at Real Oviedo in Spain, also on loan.