Elche travels to Seville this Friday to play at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Francisco will not make the call official until the team gets on the plane, although he has received the good news that Diego González will be able to accompany the expedition to, at least, be on the bench as a possible replacement for Gonzalo Verdú and Pedro Bigas, pointing to eleven. Iván Marcone, once his transfer was frustrated, will also be among the 23 selected.

Francisco has recognized in a press conference that the MRI to which the Andalusian center has undergone “has not revealed anything serious” for which everything He was waiting for his sensations in the last training session of the week before traveling. That session, held on Thursday afternoon, has confirmed that the defender will return to what was his home to be with the team.

The same thing happens with Ivan Marcone, first alternative of Omar Mascarell and Gerard Gumbau, both warned. Raúl Guti’s injury leaves Francisco without another replacement for this game and for the next, against Rayo Vallecano, in the event that one of the two, or both, are booked at Pizjuán.

In the call for 23 players, in the absence of officiality, they will be all available except the injured Raúl Guti and Ezequiel Ponce, that faces the final stretch of its set-up. Homegrown player John Chetauya will travel with the team.