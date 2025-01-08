Diego Gómez, known for having been Isabel Pantoja’s partner for more than three years, has given his first television interview and he has done so for AfternoonAR.

During the talk, Gómez He has told how he met the singer at the Torrequebrada Casino, where he worked at the time. As he explained, the first meeting was on August 2, on Pantoja’s birthday: “I asked the head chef to make him a cake because it was his birthday,” he explained, adding that at that celebration the mother of the artist and Isa Pantoja, her daughter.

The businessman has confessed that he was attracted to the performer from the first moment: “I found her very attractive, she caught my attention, but I never thought I would have a relationship as serious and as important as the one I had.” However, it was not until a month later, when Pantoja returned to the casino for work reasons, that the two strengthened their bond. As he has narrated, It was she who took the first step to organize a dinner: “She asked me if I would like to have dinner out and I told her that I would be delighted, no problems. On Sunday when she was resting I picked her up and we went to Fuengirola, to the house of some close friends of hers. In some way, it was our first outing to dine out”.

When asked about what the tonadillera was like at that time, Gómez has described a woman “very different from what she is today”: “He was a fun, loving, kind person…” He has also stated that his presence in the vocalist’s life provided her with balance in different areas: “My appearance in her life, I believe, gave her stability. She also had stability From a professional point of view, which was very important to her, she had it from a family point of view, from an economic point of view… She lived some happy moments.”

Regarding the relationship with Pantoja’s entourage, Gómez has highlighted the good harmony with his mother and his children: “His mother was charming with me and I especially got along great with Kiko and Isa.” However, He has clarified that he never fully lived together on the Cantora estate.: “Live, live, I haven’t really lived in Cantora.”





Another of the topics raised in the interview was the standard of living to which the tonadillera was accustomed. Gomez has admitted that maintaining the artist’s economic rhythm was difficult: “It was difficult because I continued with my professional activity and because I was the one who had to move. She was used to a very high standard of living (…) She was a person who at that time generated a lot of money.” Furthermore, he has denied the stereotype that Pantoja only interacted with wealthy people: “The idea that she has only been with people with money is discussed. In my case, I lived well, I had a good job, but I was not a wealthy person.”

Despite the good times they shared, Gómez has confessed that, although he was in love, he did not perceive that this feeling was reciprocal: “I think not in love, I think he had a lot of affection for me and that things went in such a way that in the end the relationship ended.” Despite this, he has assured that he does not have very good memories of those times: “I do not regret that relationship at all.”