The defender Diego Godin, captain of the Uruguay national team and a member of Atlético de Madrid, signed his one-year contract with the Athletic Mineiro, current champion of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, as announced by the Belo Horizonte team.

(It may interest you: How cold! Muriel scored a great goal in the Italian Cup)

The club reported in a message published on its social networks that the 35-year-old defender was hired to reinforce Mineiro’s rear and that he signed a contract until December 31, 2022 with the possibility of it being extended.

Stellar signing

The Brazilian team highlighted that the so-called “Pharaoh” became famous in European football as an Atlético de Madrid player between 2010 and 2019 and that he has also stood out as captain of the Uruguayan team, with which he played the last three World Cups.

(Also read: Uribe is not far behind: see his great goal with Porto in the Portuguese Cup)

The player born in Rosario on February 16, 1986 has a Copa América title with the Uruguayan team (2011), three in the UEFA Super Cup (2010, 2012 and 2018), two in the European League (2011- 2012 and 2017-2018), one from the Spanish La Liga (2013-2014), one from the Copa del Rey (2012-2013) and one from the Spanish Super Cup (2014).

His signing for Mineiro allows the Uruguayan, who played with Cerro and Nacional in his country, to return to South America after fifteen seasons in European football, in which he wore the shirts of Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan and Cagliari.

Third reinforcement of the Mineiro

The Uruguayan, who reached an agreement to terminate his contract with Cagliari and therefore the Brazilian club will not pay anything for his transfer, arrives at the League champion to replace Paraguayan Junior Alonso, transferred last week to Russian Krasnodar.

Shortly before the announcement of Mineiro, Cagliari Calcio also reported on their social networks the termination of the contract with Godín, whom they hired in September 2020 and which they took advantage of in 40 games.

(Also read: James: the hero in Qatar who helped save the life of his rival)

This is the third reinforcement announced by Atlético for the new season after the hiring of Brazilian attackers Ademir, who was at América Mineiro, and Fabio Gomes, from the US MLS.

In addition to Junior Alonso, the Belo Horizonte team could do without the Spanish-Brazilian forward Diego Costa, another former Atlético de Madrid that he signed last year and with whom he is negotiating an amicable termination. Despite the fact that Costa’s departure is given as true since last week until now, the Brazilian champion has not confirmed it.

EFE

More sports news

-Harold Preciado and the search for the goal in the Colombian National Team

-Colombia vs. Peru: full capacity despite massive covid infections

-Inter defeats Juventus and conquers the Italian Super Cup