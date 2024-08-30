Paris, France.- Diego García charted his course and achieved his goal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by winning the Bronze medal in Taekwondo.

The Sinaloa native defeated Japanese Shunsuke Kudo 5-3 in a duel that was tied until the tiebreaker was achieved with a kick from the Mexican athlete.

Although he was unable to defend the Gold he won in Tokyo 2020, the Sinaloa native knew how to take advantage of the second opportunity he received in the repechage by beating Cuban Michel Ernesto Suárez 17-10. García had a spectacular start by winning the First Round against the representative of New Guinea, Herea Loi, with a score of 19-0, however, he fell in the Quarterfinals.

The taekwondo athlete was out of action in 2023 due to knee surgery, but he qualified for the Olympics through ranking and has already given Mexico its fourth medal – the third Bronze.