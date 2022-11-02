Since he arrived at Atlético de Madrid from Villarreal for €21 million, Diego Forlán’s career, and the history of the mattress team, changed forever. During his time in the red-and-white team, the Uruguayan striker played 198 games, scoring 96 goals and dishing out 31 assists, but his greatest achievement during this period was winning the UEFA Europa League in the 2009/10 season. This was one of the two titles he won in an Atleti shirt, the other being the 2010/11 UEFA Super Cup.
During that edition of the UEFA Europa League, the first under this name, Cachavacha played 9 games scoring 6 goals at key moments for his team, such as the qualifying goal for the final and two goals in it.
That match was against Fulham, one of the smallest clubs in the city of London and with very little international history in European football. While for Atlético it was the first European final in 47 years, which represented a huge emotion for the mattress fans after very difficult years in the Spanish league.
“”That final for us was a dream””
– Diego Forlán on the final against Fulham
For Atlético Madrid fans, reaching a European final after so many years of suffering and poor results was a huge source of celebration and pride. The match against the English team was recorded in the memory of all Colchonero fans who saw how a stage of glory and European recognition began in Hamburg.
That goal in the 116th minute of the Final in Hamburg allowed Diego Forlán to become a legend of the rojiblanco team and now you will be able to enjoy it as one of the HEROES in FIFA 23 on your Ultimate Team squad.
