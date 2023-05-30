Diego wants to stop Alessia and Jimmy’s romance in “There’s Room at the Bottom”! In the new chapter of the América TV series, the Montalbán boss discovered that his daughter and his lover had sex education classes with Dr. Cross. Worse still, the latter told him that these lessons were paid for by Francesca, which caused the chef to explode with anger and go to her room to claim him.

The ‘Noni’ had no choice but to admit her guilt. In such a way, feeling betrayed by everyone in his own home (everyone knew about the romance between the pair of young people), Diego got fed up with everyone and yelled that he was leaving the house for such disrespect. What will the chef do now? Will he be able to accept Jimmy as Alessia’s crush or will he do something to avoid it?

#Diego #explodes #Francesca #quotAFHSquot #storms #house #quotYou #traitorquot