Cristóbal and Alessia had an accident in “At the bottom there is room”. They both got drunk and, after the blonde-haired woman told Jimmy the truth about her, the brothers Montalban they ran into Pepe and Tito’s bus and unleashed great chaos in the new chapter of the América Televisión series: they collided in Las Nuevas Lomas. However, the drama did not stop there, as Diego found out and exploded with anger.

Although both young men were drunk and caused the disaster, Diego Montalbán only managed to blame Cristóbal and asked that Alessia not get involved in this matter. “It disappoints me more every day,” the chef told his eldest son. After admonishing him, he told him that he will add the repairs to “Petito” to his debt. VIDEO: America TV