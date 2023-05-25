The mischief of Alessia and Jimmy in the restaurant was discovered by Diego in “Al fondo hay sitio” and the consequences were not long in coming. The security guard at Francesca’s told the chef that he had found his daughter in his restaurant with her crush, which quickly sparked his outrage. For this reason, the Montalbán patriarch faced his head chef in a scene that did not end as most “AFHS” fans expected.

Did Diego find out that Alessia is with Jimmy?

Diego quickly went to Alessia’s room after the news that the security guard gave him. Once there, they had an intense father-daughter conversation, in which chef Montalbán expressed his disappointment for having used the restaurant for a romantic date. However, it seems that Francesca’s husband was not so interested that he was with her crush.

Actually, the fact that his daughter has a new partner didn’t seem to matter too much to him. “Please, my daughter, I prefer that you be accompanied and not be kidnapped like your aunt Macarena,” the owner of the luxurious restaurant told him. And when she asked who the lucky boy was, Alessia lied and explained that it was someone from the university, which misled her father.

How will Jimmy react to Alessia’s lie?

Jimmy has been wanting Alessia to tell Diego the truth about her relationship for a long time. For the young Gonzales it is important not to keep a romance a secret anymore and, above all, to have the approval of his in-laws.

Alessia proposed to Jimmy to go to the hotel, but it ended abruptly. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

For now, only Francesca Maldini is the only one who knows about this issue and she has also agreed to keep it a secret for now, since her husband is going through a supposed health crisis, so she does not want to make the situation worse.

