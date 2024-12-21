In 2021, the then still couple of ‘El Cigala’Dolores ‘Kina’ Méndez, went to the police station to report the singer for continued physical and psychological abuse. She had had a child with him and was pregnant with the second, but when she left the police station she packed her bags and left home, ending a relationship that began in 2017, two years after the artist lost his first wife. Amparo, died of cancer.

The artist was arrested shortly after in a hotel in Madrid and released as there was no risk of flight, and in 2024 the trial began, where the Prosecutor’s Office requested a sentence of five years in prison for the alleged crime of mistreatment and humiliation. “I have never laid a hand (on) any woman in my life,” said the Madrid artist, who assured that their relationship had been “a real hell” and suggested that everything was due to a matter of jealousy. According to him, “she put on a show, made a mess” when she thought that the singer was being unfaithful to her. He has also made some incidents, however, such as when he was convicted ten years ago for making threats against a stewardess during a flight on the Madrid-Tenerife route, to whom he shouted: “You’re a slut, your face doesn’t matter.” “I don’t like it at all, I’m going to take you off the plane with your legs first, you’re going to remember me, I shit on you and your kind.”

A few days ago, the Criminal Court number 3 of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) has sentenced to two years and one month in prison to Ramón JS, real name of Diego ‘El Cigala’, for mistreatment committed against his ex-wife. And although the sentence is not final and an appeal can be filed before the Provincial Court of Cádiz, all this is already having an impact on the singer’s career.

His next concerts have been falling one after another, starting with the one he had this Friday at the Teatro Romea in Murcia. The city council has canceled it, making its reasons crystal clear with this statement: «Culture must be a space of positive values, where there is no place for attitudes or behaviors that violate people’s rights. “We underline our commitment to the fight against gender violence and the preservation of the integrity of the programming and cultural activities carried out.”









A few hours later, El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena announced the suspension of the concert scheduled for February 8, for the same reason. The next day he performed in Elche, but The councilor of Culture, Irene Ruiz, also announced that the concert would not be held, “firmly” rejecting the facts. for which the artist has been condemned, “hence the decision to cancel the performance outright.” The Gijón City Council joined in by canceling the concert at the Jovellanos Theater, with another statement that ensures that the decision will not entail “any cost” for the municipal coffers.

Given this scenario, the promoter Directo al Escenario issued a letter this week addressed to the artist’s fans explaining that “due to the latest news that has occurred, we want to inform you that, given the recent situation and the final sentence that falls on Diego El Cigala, we cannot continue with the ‘Cigala Sings to Mexico’ tour in which we had put so much enthusiasm and effort. Our company in no way supports or identifies with events of this nature. This is why we are forced not to continue with the tour that was stipulated for this month of December 2024, January, February and March 2025, canceling all the concerts on this tour. We thank you for your collaboration and, dismayed, we ask you in writing for your consensus on this decision, which we think is the best for everyone: promoter, artist and public.

In this way, in addition to those already mentioned, their performances fall in Tenerife, Las Palmas, Seville, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Gijón, Burgos, Logroño, Ávila, Albacete, La Coruña, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca, Valladolid, Madrid, Lérida, Zaragoza, Alicante, Granada, Jerez de La Frontera, Torremolinos, La Nucia and Pamplona. Later he had concerts in Peru, Poland, Mexico, Venezuela and Puerto Rico. But the sales links for those tickets also lead to a closed page.

Another matter is what his record label, Sony Music, will do.. On similar occasions drastic measures have been taken: for example, the Taste the Floor agency has broken its contract with rappers Ayax and Prok following accusations of mistreatment and sexual abuse that have become known in recent weeks, despite the fact that they have not yet There are no complaints against them in court. And in the case of Cigala, there is already a sentence on the table. The artist signed with Sony Central America and the Caribbean, so it is from its headquarters in San José (Puerto Rico) that news about Diego’s recording situation should come from, although for the moment the company has not commented.

For the moment, the world of flamenco in particular, and that of music and culture in general, is silent. No artist has come forward on social networks or in public statements, either to show their support for Cigala or to reject their alleged aggressive and sexist behavior. Meanwhile, Kina, an artist of lineage – she is the niece of the legendary Paquera de Jerez – is little by little returning to the stage to resume her career.