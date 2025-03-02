Juan Margallo, one of our great actors, has died, one of our great theater men. He had that goblin for which any interpretation carried out by the converted into something true. His way of being an actor was always … Natural, but of that kind of naturalness that turns everything into something close, even if they are the most terrible papers. Juan Margallo acted looking for complicity, grabbing the spectator from his hand to invite him to travel with him. It was a matter of character.

The theater was not just his vocation, it was his life. Born in Cáceres in 1940, it is nevertheless the people and character of Montánchez that will create in it a way of looking at the world. It is curious that in this sense he has died on Sunday fat, in full carnival. Yes, because there has always been a tendency to expressionist humor, to contemplate those scenes of the hope of reality, namely that reality always shows an unpublished angle where a smile is hidden to unmask his hidden senses. Unforgettable for me is when he told how he had to rescue the stick leg of his late uncle Chencho to the Osario of the town.

Juan Margallo, in effect, was a great actor because it was a great character, a really memorable human personality. The theater was its commitment not only to social awareness, with politics, but with life. He founded in 1968 the emblematic Tábano Group with Alonso de Santos, Enriqueta Carballeira and Alberto Alonso, and put on the boards that ‘Castañuela 70’ that made him appear as one of the great figures of the independent theater. In 1978 he coordinated another of his projects that would mark not only the theater but the popular culture of an era, the El Gayo Vallecano collective. Already in 1985, together with her lifelong partner, actress Petra Martínez, she founded her own company UROC Theater. In each and every one of these projects there is something that unites them: the effort to make a culture for all, the desire for the theater to help do a better society. This consciousness of Juan Margallo was the one that made him have that vitality of his so contagious, to be that man of people who carried a whole wisdom that he made close. The memory that leaves is indelible, the hole difficult to fill. With him an important part of a generation dies that fought to make this country, the theater of this country and its something alive, a weapon loaded with the future.

We will miss it. I always knew how to illuminate things with an unprecedented trial, I always knew how to make the theater part of people’s lives. He wanted to be the actor who gave people voice, to be part of the people.

Still in Montánchez, you will be expected, your memory and example will be expected. Still in Madrid, in the theaters of Madrid, he will be remembered as what was: one of the greats, the fellow joy of doing theater.