After overcoming COVID-19, the disease that led him to be admitted to the ICU, singer Diego Dibós announced his return to music with the continuation of his virtual concert, which was recorded before he relapsed.

The rocker and leader of the band TK He assured that he will broadcast the next song of his show entitled “20 years of music”Next Sunday, May 2. In addition, he took the opportunity to thank his fans for the support he received during the time he was hospitalized for the coronavirus.

“You really have no idea how much your positive energy, your prayers, good vibes and intentions have helped me. I am more than grateful to life for giving me more time to share and enjoy with all the people I love, “said the artist.

“We took up the songs from my concert, the one that was pending was“ Si te vas ”. It leaves this Sunday at 7:30 pm! Let’s go with everything! ”Was the rocker’s message.

Diego Dibós

On April 27, Diego Dibós’ family announced through a video that the singer was discharged. He came to his house where he is finishing his recovery.

A week earlier, it had been reported that his health was delicate, as he was in the intensive care unit. Even the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (APDAYC) requested strength for the rocker by spreading a mass for his recovery.

Diego Dibós, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.