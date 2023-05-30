Diego Dibós launched ‘morning‘, the first song of the second album that he is producing together with Oscar Cavero and the Barrionuevo cultural project and that will contain lyrics by the renowned composer Chabuca Granda. The song already has a video clip on digital platforms.

—Is putting lyrics left by Chabuca Granda to music, until today, Barrionuevo’s greatest challenge?

—So far yes and I think that in a long time this will be the most important challenge.

—How is Teresa Fuller giving you the letters her mother left?

—I meet Eduardo, Chabuca’s other son, he was in the street and while talking he told me about the existence of the manuscript and advised me to talk to Teresa. I call Teresa, I introduce myself, we had a meeting and we talked, she told her everything Barrionuevo is looking for, to revalue the folklore of the Peruvian coast and make it known worldwide. He told her that with the lyrics of Chabuca, this could be achieved right? I knew that Chabuca was precisely looking to take Peruvian folklore to a much higher level. I’m sure if she had stayed alive, she would have kept doing it, so she agreed to that and she trusts us with this job.

—What has the experienced guitarist Oscar Cavero told you to start off and create the music?

—Since I talked to Oscar about this, ten years ago, about the Barrionuevo project, agreed. He has always recorded guitars since Barrionuevo’s first album and he liked this idea of ​​trying to make our Creole music reach more people, especially young people. So when I told him about this project, he joined one.

—Do you think that Chabuca has been a prophet in his land?

—I think so, that a large number of Peruvians admire and know it, but there is a generation out there that no longer knows it. There is, in any case, that there are many more Peruvians who should know her and should know about her work, her courage, her determination, her way of approaching life, her way of fighting for the Peruvian music No?

How would you define his legacy?

—Chabuca turned 100 last year and for me she was a hundred years early because she is everything a woman, or a person, of 2023 would like to be. That strong person, that seasoned person, that person with character, that person capable of anything in order to achieve the objectives that are proposed. It was very rare in a woman of a hundred years ago, wasn’t it? So I think that her greatest legacy is the attitude, the character to face things. Being avant-garde, teaching us that being avant-garde we can build wonderful things.

—What other project are you involved in?

Right now 100 percent on Barrionuevo. The only thing I’ve been looking for for a long time with these Chabuca manuscripts is for our Creole music to position itself on the world’s playlists.

Diego Dibós recently forms part of a new musical project. Photo: diffusion

Do you think Barrionuevo is taking you out of your comfort zone?

I feel like I have returned to my comfort zone.All my life I have sung waltzes, boleros, I have never sung rock. I am a rock singer by chance and I have returned to what I really am.

