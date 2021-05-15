The Peruvian singer Diego Dibós revealed what his experience was like during the time he had to face COVID-19, a disease that he managed to overcome at the end of April.

This is the first interview that the leader of the band gave TK, who is now recovering from the coronavirus at home. The conversation took place for the online show Meddlers.

On the consequences that his passage through the intensive care unit has left him (ICU), claimed that she has lost her hair. “I have had a forced change of look because I left the clinic and it seems that the stress, unconsciously, affected me,” he said.

He said his oldest son also contracted the disease, while his wife and other children tested negative for COVID-19.

“My wife and 3 of my children were clean, but my oldest son did test positive. The girl who helps us around the house too. I confess that I was messing around with meals a bit … we ate a lot due to the pandemic, but I don’t know if we were nourished, “said the singer.

He assured that he suffered from complications in his lungs, because the virus advanced very quickly in his body, for which he had to be admitted to the hospital.

“They gave me tests every day, suddenly the disease took off and took 60% of my lungs … Thank God a space was opened in the ICU and they took me right there, they intubated me and from there I don’t remember you’re welcome ”, mentioned the rocker.

