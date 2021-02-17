The technical director of Independent, Julio César Falcioni, overcame a severe laryngeal cancer that forced him to withdraw from football for several months. To achieve this, he had to undergo a delicate operation and treatment that modified his voice. Now the journalist Diego Diaz It was a trend for mockingly imitate him.

The driver of Super football, for TyC Sports, It quickly became a trend on Twitter for mocking Falcioni by recounting a situation in Independiente’s dressing room, which fell 1-0 to Lanús last Monday.

Díaz began the anecdote: “Attentive Avellaneda because they tell me, and I think it was also quite public, that when the game ended the other day someone entered the locker room and raised his voice, obviously feeling entitled because he has been in the club, “began the story.

And it was there, that when he said that “the coach grabbed him” this person, he imitated the supposed voice of Falcioni: “Not here, not now“he said, his tone changed for imitation.

Independiente regrets and repudiates the actions of Diego Díaz, a journalist for the TyC Sports channel. We believe the trivialization of a sensitive illness overcome by Julio César Falcioni is serious. We await your rectification and a prompt apology to our DT and the institution. – Independent CA (@Independent) February 17, 2021

The club itself issued a brief statement repudiating the situation. “Independiente regrets and repudiates the actions of Diego Díaz, a journalist for the TyC Sports signal,” he began.

“We believe the trivialization of a sensitive illness overcome by Julio César Falcioni is serious. We await its rectification and a prompt apology to our DT and the institution,” they wrote in the club’s official account.

The driver and former soccer player received harsh criticism on the bird’s social network that made him a trend and named him “the most disgusting person on TV“.

The DT had confessed that he returned to smoking despite what had happened and revealed that “the nerves and tensions when directing” are an extra complication in his fight against tobacco addiction.

AFG