“In the background there is room” surprised more than one on the night of this Monday, May 15. During chapter 219 of the América TV series, Hiro found Francesca’s laptop, while she was cleaning the kitchen, and decided to leave it in plain sight. When the ‘Noni’ saw her, he took her to her office and went in to try to print a new contract so July could sign it.

After arriving home, Diego realized that his wife’s computer was not in the place where he had left it and decided to run to the office to prevent her from turning it on. As soon as he arrived, he took the laptop from the table and abruptly threw it to the floor in front of July, who was also next to his boss. On top of that, he stomped on it until it broke into several parts. He did all of this in order for Claudia Llanos to hack the information of the owner of Francesca’s. VIDEO: America TV

