Alessia was demoted to waitress in “Al fondo hay sitio”. During her day at the restaurant, chef Montalbán made the serious mistake of throwing a plate of ajiaco at the mayor’s son, thinking it was Jimmy, who recently tricked her into thinking that she had broken all the bones in his body. she. His confusion had Diego and Francesca as witnesseswho witnessed the mayor’s anger and his vow to never visit Francesca’s again.

Of course, the only one who secretly celebrated everything that happened was Laia, since this would mean her promotion as the main chef of the restaurant. It should be noted that both had already had problems in the middle of preparing the dishes and the other members of the kitchen have recently sided with the Spanish.

