Diego Della Valle, president of Tod’s. Leonardo Rinaldesi

The Italian businessman Diego Della Valle (Sant’Elpidio A Mare, 69 years old), president of the luxury footwear firm Tod’s, is not a friend of unexpected revolutions. “The ingredients of our brand are the Italian way of life and the quality of our craftsmanship. So we always try to say the same things in a different way so as not to bore the rest”, he explains on the noble floor of the Milanese headquarters of the group he has chaired since, at the end of the 1970s, he became head of a family business. founded by his grandfather Filippo at the beginning of the 20th century and which today is a pillar of Italian luxury. The conversation takes place on April 19, a few hours before the firm opens, within the framework of Milan Design Week, an exhibition of works conceived together with photographer Tim Walker, The Art of Craftsmanship, which underlines the craftsmanship of the products of the house. It’s not just rhetoric: Tod’s has been making footwear and accessories for decades in the company’s factories in the Marche, the eastern Italian region where the family hails from.

At the end of the seventies, Della Valle, already incorporated into the family business, began an expansion that transformed the shoe industry thanks to a moccasin model whose affectionate name, gummino, comes from the rubber sole with studs (today they are small spheres) that made it suitable for driving cars. Today Tod’s is the center of a business group that also includes brands such as Hogan, Fay and the historic luxury shoemaker Roger Vivier. This diversification does not prevent the jewel in the crown, Tod’s, from continuing to be linked to that first gummino that works as a metonymy for the brand as a whole.

The businessman assures that influencing crafts now does not imply a change in the script, because they have never strayed from it. “More than a return, it is a gesture of permanence”, he explains. “Craftsmanship, with its slowness, is the opposite of the internet, and shows that very solid things have, so to speak, a more sedate relationship with today.” Della Valle does not exaggerate when he ponders this fidelity to the origins: he assures that he always carries a pair of loafers of the original model in his suitcase. “I don’t do tests,” he humorously notes. “I always wear the first model in two colors. For me, it’s like putting on the uniform. But I like to see that the gummino it has become something transversal for men and women of any age. We just released a new model called Bubble Gommino, but whoever buys it usually already has two or three pairs of the other one.”

An image from ‘The Art of Craftmanship’ series, conceived by photographer Tim Walker for Tod’s. Tim Walker

Della Valle figures, along with Giorgio Armani, Max Mara or the Ferragamo family, in the select club of brands that led the miracle of Made in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s, when the world began to enthusiastically consume these high-end, industrially produced products with artisanal sensibility. He assures that at that time, when the businessman and aristocrat Gianni Agnelli wore his moccasins to Juventus matches, his was not commercial vision, but “the conviction of thinking that products with such quality are unbeatable worldwide, because no one he excels in this as much as the Italians”, he explains.

Its master formula is not only made up of soft skin and qualified personnel, but also the magnetism that has made Italy a world capital of tourism. “Young people, at this time, need certainties, and we provide them through products that are the fruit of trades that were born in small towns, near ancient monuments or beautiful landscapes. Quality is not just an expensive item, but an attitude. And we have plenty. Today many young people from all over the world want to come to Italy to breathe this air. It is a mixture between the towns, the calm life, the good food and the time a bit slowed down, which generates a sense of quality that goes from a spaghetto even our bags”.

If Tod’s is a symbol of Italian life, it is also a way of understanding work. “In a global world where work changes location based on utility, Italy and its artisans cannot move anywhere else.” Hence, in recent years, it has invested in a training project to instruct new workers. “I think that the artisan side of life must be valued, because it is also a form of freedom. An artisan can work at home, close to his family, does not have strict schedules, and can organize himself as he sees fit. It is a sign of nobility”, she affirms.

The model in this work by Tim Walker wears the ‘gommini’, Tod’s famous loafers. The image is part of the Italian brand’s project for Milan Design Week 2023. Tim Walker

In the eighties, Tod’s loafers opened up an unprecedented market segment between the formality of classic and sports footwear. In the codes of the time, they were shoes for the weekend, for leisure or for good weather. Currently, however, there are few areas where they are not appropriate. Proof of this is the success of the brand in Asia; The recovery of the market in China is, to a large extent, responsible for the moment of stability that the business is experiencing after the parenthesis of the pandemic and certain corporate ups and downs. Today his moccasins are not only used for driving along the Italian coast, but for almost any occasion. “I am surprised that it is considered an essential item in the wardrobe, and I like to check it out, because it was just what I wanted, a highly prestigious brand. Exclusive, with a very high quality, but also friendly to consumers”, affirms Della Valle. “Now we just have to keep going like this, without making mistakes.”