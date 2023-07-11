Actor and television presenter Diego de Erice answers Niurka after she threatened him, after the nomination of his son Emilio Osorio, who participates in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’.

Diego de Ericewho is a driver in ‘The House of the Famous’a reality show on Televisa, does not remain silent and immediately answers the controversial Niurka, since she would have exposed a situation that he did not like.

Niurka made strong statements and warned the production of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, and also Diego de Ericerequesting that they “stand back and let the public save whoever they want.”

“I know that you prepared it, that you bring a good coach for this type of reality show. Everyone has equal opportunities”, said Diego de Erice and clarifies to Niurka that he does not have the power to intervene with any participant in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.

In addition, Diego de Erice invites Niurka so that next Sunday she will be present at the Elimination Gala of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, a reality show from Televisa which is currently a success on Mexican television.

Who is Diego de Erice?

Diego Miguel de Erice Dominguez He is originally from CDMX, is 36 years old and has recently attracted public attention for his work as a host on the reality show ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.

Diego de Erice He is a Mexican actor who has participated as such in melodramas such as ‘Que pobres tan ricos’ and ‘El bienamado. His debut as such was in 2009 in ‘Verano de amor’ and since then he has not stopped participating in other Televivsa stories.

