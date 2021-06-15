Diego Dalla Palma let himself go to a long interview and told about the terrible episodes of his past

The make-up guru, Diego Dalla Palma, he indulged in a long interview. The man hardly talks about himself and tells himself, but this time he has found in the journalist of the Fatto Quotidiano a friend to whom he can tell even bad episodes of his past.

The man, one of the greatest make-up artists in the world and entrepreneur in the world of make-up, has suffered violence at the hands of a former partner. The entrepreneur explained and told what he felt in those terrible moments.

Despite the complaints this man is still at liberty for this reason he decided to expose himself also in favor of DDL Zan. Not only that, the man also told other sad episodes:

Have I been a victim of emotional manipulation? Yes unfortunately. I did not realize that some men have only been with me because of what I could bring them in terms of social contacts. I found it shabby.

The shocking story came when Diego Dalla Palma recounted the details of that violence:

“Then there is a man who beat me four years ago. It was a huge shock, he beat me to the point of knocking me out. That man has been denounced but thanks to the law he is quietly wandering around Italy. I’m not afraid to see him again. Only one thing scares me: the daze, the not understanding who I am, the dependence on others. If I had any signs in this sense, I would make a precise choice: leave “.

Then also love with women: