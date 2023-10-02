Over the last few hours, Diego Daddi he became the protagonist of unpublished declarations regarding his love life with Elga Enardu. In detail, the former suitor of Men and Women has decided to shed light on the crisis that the couple is facing. Let’s find out all the details together.

A few days ago, Elga Enardu she had shocked all her fans on social media by stating that she had temporarily distanced herself from Diego Daddi. The woman, therefore, claimed to have entered crisis with her husband but without revealing the reasons that lie behind this dark moment.

Anyway, recently, it was the same former suitor as Men and women to reveal some backstory more on the story. Therefore, through a series of stories published on his Instagram profile he has declared:

Good morning, here I am. The moment is very delicate and very, very difficult. I’ll keep it short. First of all, I want to thank everyone, from my friends to you who follow me for the love and support you have sent me. You have given me so, so much strength. Obviously I won’t go into details because at this moment we need respect for the couple. But the time has come for me to react too. In the sense, I’ve been a hermit these days, that’s how I am, I have a somewhat closed character but I don’t have to. Here we need to react and resume everything we were doing before, obviously with the hope that a little something can then be fixed. Having said that, now a nice shower and we start again.

Elga Enardu announces the crisis with Diego Daddi.

A few days ago, Elga Enardu explained on social media that she was facing a rather delicate period with her partner. These were the words released through a video shared on his social account:

Good morning, slightly shocked… but strong. I just returned home, with Giulio and Toy. My only family.

Serena Enardu’s sister made no reference to the causes that triggered the crisis. Despite this, he made it clear that he isn’t there no betrayal middle: