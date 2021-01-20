I do not wait. The initial appointment was this Thursday at 8 AM for the covid-19 tests, blood tests and subsequent training, but Diego Dabove and his coaching staff went ahead to take possession of their workplace from this Wednesday, one day after having stamped the signature for a year in San Lorenzo. The brand new Barça coach was at the Nuevo Gasómetro and decided that he wants to see all the available players. That is why it will have the full squad at the start of its cycle, including twins Ángel and Oscar Romero, of course.

There are 33 players who are on the list of the coaching staff and who are expected to appear in the return to training. Among them are the Paraguayan brothers who are looked askance in the dressing room by the referents. Will they continue? The intention is to generate a climate of harmony and it will be a matter of ensuring that all parties can be comfortable. “He who does not put San Lorenzo above all must see the exit”, they warn from Boedo and this includes the Romeros, who – they say – have run out of leadership concessions.

Dabove, which could be presented to the press in the New Gasometer soon, will take time to analyze all of them and then execute decisions on the final assembly of the group. In the middle it will also be defined if he gets into phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores (if Defensa y Justicia is the champion of the South American on Saturday) or if he will play the other international tournament that is already classified by the table of the extinct Superliga.

Diego Dabove and Marcelo Tinelli talk about setting up the San Lorenzo squad. Photo: San Lorenzo

This could influence the budget of professional football, which the president Marcelo Tinelli has already warned that they will have to reduce. On the move, the new DT will continue with the premise that was carried out with Mariano Soso to give place to the youth of the quarry so that they continue to settle in First. San Lorenzo depends on this raw material to generate income in dollars in the future.

He also asked, a priori, to reinforce two positions that do not have variants of experience: a central midfielder (Jalil Elías, from Godoy Cruz is interested) and a left central defender. If there are casualties from here at the beginning of the championship, some more incorporation may be needed, but there will not be a great expense in the market.

The opening stretch of the Dabove era will be intense. From the start there will be no rest for ten days. This Thursday, after the rigorous analyzes, the first practice will take place, which will be in simple turn. From Monday, the double shift that will govern for the whole of next week will be implemented. And just the other weekend there will be a day off.

Thus, at full speed and without wasting time, Mr. Diego it already put first in San Lorenzo.