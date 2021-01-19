Diego Dabove is already the technical director of San Lorenzo. On the afternoon of this Tuesday he shook hands with President Marcelo Tinelli, whom he met in person after a couple of phone talks, and signed his one-year contract in what will be his first challenge in a big team after directing Godoy Cruz and Argentinos Juniors with positive results. His cycle will officially begin this Thursday in command of the squad, but he has already begun to diagram the group he wants. At least one of the names that he will look for to reinforce the team is already known: it is Khalil Elijah, whom he knows from Mendoza.

“I want to accommodate everything in the best possible way and take everything we did in Argentinos to San Lorenzo. We want to do a good job throughout this year“, the 47-year-old DT had expressed minutes after dissociating himself with the Bug.

He did not want to speak of proper names in terms of possible incorporations, but a central midfielder will be one of the priorities. And there already sounds Jalil Elías, 24-year-old midfielder from Godoy Cruz, whose representative, Juan Cruz Oller, has a good relationship with the Barça leadership.

Jalil Elías (right) celebrates a goal in Godoy Cruz. (EFE)

Dabove, Tinelli and the Technical Secretariat are already talking to see how the group is made, which is convulsed by the rift between the referents and the Romero brothers. “We are going to spin fine with the names. Due to my way of being and managing the groups I try to have as much information as possible on the table, but the reality is in the day to day when one begins to walk the club and in training, “said the coach in TyC Sports when asked how he will resolve the internal conflict.

The truth is that this Thursday everyone will have to see each other again. And no one dares to confirm that Ángel and Oscar Romero have their continuity assured, beyond the fact that their contracts are in force until mid-2022. Indoor fights are a serious matter and it will be necessary to see what decisions are made when the coach sees everyone in person.

Anyway, in San Lorenzo they want to wait to see if they enter the Copa Libertadores or not.