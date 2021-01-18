This Thursday morning when the squad returns to training after the break, Diego Dabove will stand in front of the players to introduce himself as the new technical director of San Lorenzo and officially begin his third cycle as Primera’s coach. The 47-year-old from Banfila managed to unblock his departure from Argentinos Juniors in the last hours and this Tuesday he will sign the dismissal and then formally assume at Boedo’s club and succeed Mariano Soso.

When Marcelo Tinelli hung up the phone after a long talk with Dabove, the decision was made: he was the right coach. However, there was an obstacle that prevented the agreement that had already been orally closed one hundred percent. Argentinos demanded about 200 thousand dollars from the exit clause that appeared in their contract and even sent document letters to pressure.

At Cyclone Dabove was advised that he must first resolve that issue in order to finalize his one-year contract. And this weekend the DT was able to shake hands with Cristian Malaspina, president of Bicho. Once he has legally sealed his exit, he will put his autograph with the Barça team. The idea is that everything happens this Tuesday.

Diego Dabove managed to reach an agreement with Cristian Malaspina, president of Argentino, to seal his departure.

Its coaching staff is made up of six more people: field assistants Walter Ribonetto and Guillermo Formica, physical trainers Agustín Buscaglia and Juan Seidan, technical assistant Federico Dabove and nutritionist Marina Garrido.

It will be his first challenge in a big team after starting his career in 2018 in Godoy Cruz, where he led 31 games with 19 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses (67 percent effectiveness) and came runner-up in the local league. Meanwhile, in Argentinos he had 65 games with 27 victories, 23 equalities and 15 falls (53%), and he qualified for the Copa Libertadores. But his debut had been as an interim at Lanús in 2013: he tied in the only match he had to face.

Before, he made a long journey as goalkeeper coach: he was in 15 clubs with 12 different coaching teams. There he was absorbing the concepts, the tricks and the ways to be in charge of a team. He was next to Miguel Brindisi, Chiche Sosa, Américo Rubén Gallego, Néstor Gorosito, Diego Cocca, among others.

And among the clubs he passed through are River, Boca, Independiente and Racing, with whom he was champion in 2015. After that title he emigrated to Bahrain to work alongside Checho Batista in that exotic destination.

After presenting his resignation in Argentinos he was in the folder of the greats of Avellaneda, but Tinelli pressed the accelerator for him and quickly resolved his arrival at a San Lorenzo that will have to solve his wardrobe problems to try later to feed his need for joys.