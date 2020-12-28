Diego Costa has communicated to Atlético de Madrid his wish to leave in January and his intention is to stay in European football. The Spanish-Brazilian forward, who has confirmed his desire to leave, feels very well physically and believes that he has two or three seasons to spare. Costa knows that Simeone considers Luis Suárez his starting striker and believes that the best thing for both parties is to get out in this winter market.

Atlético would win because they could sign a forward to replace him and he would benefit from being a starter for another team. After the operation of the cervical disc herniation that he suffered to which he was subjected in November 2019, Diego Costa made a recovery and was feeling better and better, because before that intervention he did not know why he did not just feel well physically. “I’m super good and strong,” Diego has commented in his environment in the last hours, “I can still contribute a lot because nothing hurts anymore.” Costa has requested the termination of his contract with Atlético without having any specific offer, once he has the freedom letter in his hand, he will begin to move to look for a team.

Costa’s intention is to sign for a European team. The possibility of returning to Brazil does not contemplate it in the short term, although it does not rule it out either. Your choiceThe team will not be for financial reasons exclusively and it will also assess the possibility of winning titles. Diego Costa was re-caught from Chelsea in September 2017 at the express request of Diego Pablo Simeone and in this second stage physical problems have not allowed him to perform at the level he had in his first rojiblanco stage, when he was the great architect of Atlético will win the 2014 League thanks to his goals and decisive performances.