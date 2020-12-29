Diego Costa is no longer an Atlético player. The Spanish-Brazilian and the club have reached an agreement for the termination of his contract after the forward’s request advanced by AS to resolve personal matters. A footballer who has lived two stages at the club says goodbye with a total of 215 games played (83 goals and 36 assists) and the League titles (2013-14), a Copa del Rey (2013), a Europa League (2018) and two European Super Cups (2010 and 2018). Especially brilliant that 2013-14 season, where he scored 36 goals, 27 of them in league competition.

This was announced by the rojiblanco team on its website, stating that “Atlético de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement to terminate the forward’s contract, ending on June 30, 2021. The Spanish-Brazilian player asked the club for his dismissal for personal reasons a few days ago and signed this Tuesday the termination of his contract, leaving our entity “.

The agreement between Diego Costa and Atlético de Madrid, as AS has learned, includes that the Spanish-Brazilian striker has accepted financial compensation to the rojiblanca entity in case of going to a club that competes against his former team. Gil Marín, before the announcement of the termination of Costa’s contract, explained that the club was going to try to help him, but was not going to allow a direct rival of Atlético to leave if it were not through significant financial compensation.

Now, Costa wants to continue competing in Europe and Arsenal could offer a favorable situation, as is a historic club in the Premier League, where the tip left a very high performance with Chelsea. The Gunners are looking for a forward and the Spanish-Brazilian still has football in his boots for several years. In addition, despite the fact that Thomas’ ‘clause’ on the last market day did not sit well in the mattress club, they have recently held negotiations such as the transfer of Torreira to wear rojiblanco.