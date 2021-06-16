Santiago Solari dreams of bringing elite pieces to America while he is directing the team, the best known case is that of Arturo Vidal, who was directly contacted by the former Real Madrid coach to express his desire to have him for the next season and despite having a positive response from the Chilean footballer, any option of arrival was ruled out by the club due to the financial shortage that they live in Coapa.
Right now, the Argentine coach would have a new figure in his sights, it is the former Atlético de Madrid, Diego Costa, who according to TyC Sports, would be an immediate wish of Santiago Solari.
The media stated that the Argentine intends to communicate with Costa, who is a free agent to offer him a space in America, although he would have to compete with powerful teams from Europe, among which Besiktas stands out.
Costa’s last salary with Atlético de Madrid exceeded 5 million dollars, well below the 9 million that Arturo Vidal currently receives, which suggests that it would be much more accessible for América, however, Solari depends entirely on the position of the Azulcrema board of directors to try to find the stellar signing of Diego Costa.
