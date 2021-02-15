For almost a whole decade, Diego Costa played an important role in top European football. After his contract termination with Atletico Madrid, the time of the native Brazilian in Europe seems to be over.
Several years with Atletico Madrid and a very successful time with FC Chelsea are among other things in the vita of Diego Costa. In addition to two championship titles in England, he also cleared well in Spain.
He has made a name for himself as a beefy and eccentric attacker. The style of play should never distract from the goal danger that the now 32-year-old exuded at the highest level. But that has come to an end. After he terminated his contract in Madrid at the end of the year, he was looking for a club.
Costa is probably drawn to Palmeiras
The 24-time national player is said to have found what he was looking for in his home country. Costa was born in Legarto, Brazil. Now a return to the Serie A there is due. According to the Marca and Sky Sports Costa has come to an agreement with Palmeiras Sao Paolo.
There he is supposed to sign a two-year contract that will earn him around two million euros a year. That would make him one of the highest paid footballers in the Brazilian House of Lords. According to reports, clubs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also inquired about the 32-year-old.
A move to Brazil would be only logical and should end the successful career of Costa sufficiently. After 181 goals in all European competitions, he has left his mark. In winter he was one of the most valuable stars without a contract with a market value of 10 million euros.