The front Diego Costa, former player of Atlético de Madrid, was seen this Tuesday at a friendly soccer match in his hometown, Lizard, in the northeast of Brazil, without giving clues as to what his next destination will be.

Costa, 32, posed smiling with an Atlético de Alagoinhas manager, while holding a Baiano team shirt, as disclosed by the club on its social networks.

“Today in the friendly against the Lagarto team, our director @ luiz.matosjunior.1 met the player @ diego.costa and presented him with the Carcará mantle,” the entity announced on its official Instagram profile.

The attacker, born in Brazil but naturalized Spanish, is currently without a team since he decided to terminate his contract with Atlético de Madrid, with which he played 251 games, scored more than 80 goals and won five titles.

After leaving the rojiblanco club, he returned to his homeland waiting to define his future.

Since then, Costa has lavished little on his social networks. Last January, he published a photograph at the Lagarto training ground, a club of which he is one of the investors.

Meanwhile, the rumors about his future continue. The Brazilian press placed him days ago at Atlético Mineiro, but the arrival of his compatriot, Givanildo Vieira de Souza, known as ‘Hulk’, chilled the alleged conversations with the Belo Horizonte.

It has also appeared in the orbit of the Palmeiras, brand new champion of the Libertadores Cup, as well as other Latin American and European teams.