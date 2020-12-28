Striker’s sword Diego Costa (32) could Atlético Madrid probably left much faster than initially assumed. The player himself is said to have asked those responsible for the Rojiblancos to terminate the contract early in order to change the wallpaper this winter.
Almost fourteen years ago (!), On January 1, 2007, Atlético Madrid signed a Brazilian striker named Diego Costa, who was quite unknown at the time. Several stays at other clubs, be it on loan (SC Braga, Celta Vigo, Albacete, Real Valladolid, Rayo Vallecano) or via transfer (Chelsea) will soon interrupt this for a decade and a half.
But now this long chapter, peppered with some of the greatest successes in the club’s history, could soon be over. Because Costa wants to go. At Atlético he no longer sees any prospects in view of Luis Suárez, who was signed in the summer.
For two or three years, says Costa, he’ll still be able to play at the highest level. “I’m in a good mood and really fit,” quoted the Brazilian in Madrid as. “I can still give a lot because the pain is finally over,” adds Costa, referring primarily to his herniated disc from winter 2019/20, which made him miss a total of 18 colchoneros games.
But even in the current season, Costa had to struggle with a few ailments. In the end, probably too many to take on the fight with his Uruguayan competitor for the place in the center of the storm.
The Hispano-Brazilian (2 internationals for the canarinha, 24 for Spain) does not seem to have a concrete offer at the moment. But Costa wants to terminate the contract with Atlético as soon as possible – to look for a new club in peace.
However, according to Costa, it should still be at home in Europe. A return to his Brazilian homeland soon is not an issue for him at the moment.
In the heart of Atlético fans, el lagarto (the lizard), as Costa is called because of its homonymous city, will be a place for eternity. Above all, his goals and his fiery and physical game were the main guarantors for the sensational winning of the Spanish championship in 2014.
Leave a Reply